Bulwark Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $98,958.64 and $57.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.