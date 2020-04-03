Burst (BURST) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Burst has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Coinroom and Livecoin. Burst has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $14,858.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,088,085,888 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Coinroom, Poloniex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.