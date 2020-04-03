BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Hits $0.0000

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $269,350.68 and $3.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

