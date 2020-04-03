Bytecoin Reaches Market Cap of $39.13 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $39.13 million and $7,843.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Cryptohub and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00786671 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001506 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Poloniex, Coindeal, Cryptohub, Crex24, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

