Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0572 on Top Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, BitMart, LBank and EXX. Bytom has a total market cap of $57.39 million and $15.75 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00599241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008248 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Huobi, CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinTiger, RightBTC, LBank, Neraex, BigONE, Bibox, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, OKEx, Cryptopia, Kucoin, FCoin and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

