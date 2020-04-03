Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CBT. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,465. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,504,000 after buying an additional 534,213 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,805,000 after buying an additional 193,103 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Cabot by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

