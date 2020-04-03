Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COG. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,724,448. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,889,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $415,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,911,000 after buying an additional 2,594,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,783,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,116,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,491,000 after buying an additional 320,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,512,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,964,000 after buying an additional 749,056 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

