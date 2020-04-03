CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CHI)

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

In other news, Director Lloyd Wennlund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00.

About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

