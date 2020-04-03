Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CHY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

In other news, Director Lloyd Wennlund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00.

About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

