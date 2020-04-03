Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $5.35 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.