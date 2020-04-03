Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:CGO opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Calamos Global Total Return Fund from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

