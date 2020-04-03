Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

CSQ stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.