California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Position Cut by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of California Water Service Group worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $46.01 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

