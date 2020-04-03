Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

CALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,559,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,586,000 after buying an additional 2,809,160 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,856,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,458,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 493,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 124,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 112,597 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

