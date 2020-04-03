Callisto Network (CLO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23,321.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.60 million and $23,321.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, OOOBTC and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.02102535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00074936 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,473,818,225 coins and its circulating supply is 2,430,772,544 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.