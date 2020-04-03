Canaccord Genuity Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $60.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.78. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

