Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $47.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.33 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.33 to $33.33 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.07.

BAM stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $0. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 862.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

