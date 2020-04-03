CannabisCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $470,060.59 and approximately $6.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.