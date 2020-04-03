Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canon has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canon has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $30.12.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after buying an additional 126,705 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,188,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,999,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 73,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,728,000 after buying an additional 191,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,564,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,802,000 after buying an additional 103,041 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

