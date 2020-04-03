Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

BNFT opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 902,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after buying an additional 805,543 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

