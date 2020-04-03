CanYaCoin (CAN) Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $16.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, Cryptopia and Lykke Exchange. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.04485354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036612 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CAN is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,993 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

