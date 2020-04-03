Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of OII opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $271.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.77.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,477,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $19,520,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 657,474 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,649,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 452,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy bought 30,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roderick A. Larson bought 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

