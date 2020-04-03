Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Hotel Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of INN stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $418.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,696,000 after acquiring an additional 153,523 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 388,947 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,566 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

