Capital One Financial Comments on Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:OMP opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $156.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 160,770 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $2,056,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 30,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

