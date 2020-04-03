Cappasity (CAPP) Tops One Day Volume of $59,874.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $450,094.85 and approximately $59,874.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,900,819 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

