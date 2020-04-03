Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $91.60 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $836.67 million and approximately $91.60 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Cryptohub, DragonEX and Upbit. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005691 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.02460230 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001186 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008089 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006280 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit, Bitbns, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, ABCC, Binance, Cryptomate, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, Huobi, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Indodax, Cryptopia, Coinbe and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.