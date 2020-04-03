CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Stephens

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

KMX traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $47.91. 131,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,922. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,479,000 after acquiring an additional 256,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,504,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,965,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

