CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $90.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CarMax by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

