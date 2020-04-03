Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Citigroup

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVNA. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carvana from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Shares of CVNA opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

