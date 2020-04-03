carVertical (CV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $41,412.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. carVertical has a market cap of $772,783.20 and $41,412.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

