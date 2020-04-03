Caspian Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $781,731.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $781,731.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.98 or 0.04426033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036793 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010523 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

