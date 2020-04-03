Castle Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $46,722.14 and approximately $5.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.01007001 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,332,637 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

