Catasys (CATS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Catasys (NASDAQ: CATS):

4/2/2020 – Catasys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – Catasys was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2020 – Catasys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Catasys was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Catasys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

3/19/2020 – Catasys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Catasys, Inc., formerly known as Hythiam, Inc., provides specialized behavioral health management services to health plans, employers and unions through a network of licensed and company managed health care providers. The Company’s program seeks to improve member health by delivering medical and psychosocial interventions in combination with long term care coaching, including their proprietary treatment program for alcoholism and stimulant dependence. Catasys, Inc. is based in Los Angeles. “

3/17/2020 – Catasys was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Catasys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CATS opened at $16.08 on Friday. Catasys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $246.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Curtis Medeiros acquired 21,835 shares of Catasys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $234,507.90. Corporate insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Catasys by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

