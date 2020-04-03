Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ccore token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market capitalization of $7,136.47 and $3.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.02640261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.