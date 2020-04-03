CCUniverse (UVU) Hits Market Capitalization of $5,683.28

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. CCUniverse has a market cap of $5,683.28 and approximately $5,831.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005178 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.