Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 205.30% from the stock’s current price.

CDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.42.

NYSE CDR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.66. 9,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,826. The company has a market cap of $68.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,978,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 85,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,888,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

