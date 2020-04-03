Cedric Pech Sells 148 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $17,822.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mongodb alerts:

On Wednesday, March 25th, Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Cedric Pech sold 125 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $17,562.50.

Mongodb stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,737. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.58. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,852,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,882,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Mongodb by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after buying an additional 276,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mongodb by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after buying an additional 233,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Mongodb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,685,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MDB shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.