Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 130.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,399 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Celanese worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.32.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.