Celer Network (CELR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.84 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Gate.io. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.50 or 0.04480705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

