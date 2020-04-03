Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.92.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.63 on Friday, hitting C$3.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,262,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$14.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.1395732 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

