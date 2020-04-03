Centauri Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. Centauri has a total market cap of $34,779.02 and approximately $156.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centauri alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.29 or 0.04456121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036777 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010315 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003413 BTC.

About Centauri

CTX is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.