Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to report $24.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.08 billion and the lowest is $22.47 billion. Centene reported sales of $18.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $105.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.15 billion to $108.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $115.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $111.86 billion to $129.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.03.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $265,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $258,880,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.