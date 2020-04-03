CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 52.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

CNP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 280,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,712,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $141,646,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 991,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

