CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $15.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

CNP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

CNP stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

