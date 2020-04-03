Cfra Cuts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $96.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cfra from $140.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s previous close.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in American Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

