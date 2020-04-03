Chainlink Hits 24 Hour Volume of $226.24 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00034186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, COSS, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Chainlink has a market capitalization of $809.71 million and $226.24 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.02638417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00199435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00104361 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Mercatox, Huobi, Binance, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, OKEx, Coinbase, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.