Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. FMR LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,896,000 after buying an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,215,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 224,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.84. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $179.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $188.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

