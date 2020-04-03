ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $810,403.10 and $158,279.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coinnest, HitBTC and ZB.COM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029390 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000452 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00071968 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,859.69 or 1.01981298 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00072863 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000748 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001560 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EXX, Coinnest, ZB.COM, HitBTC, LBank, BigONE, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

