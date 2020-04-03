Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cfra

Chemours (NYSE:CC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cfra in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. 3,237,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56. Chemours has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chemours by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.