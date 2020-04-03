Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.29. 1,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,920. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.